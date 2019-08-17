Territorial Arkansas: The Wild Western Frontier, a traveling exhibit that tells the story of Arkansas Territory, will be displayed at Boone County Library, 221 West Stephenson Ave. from now until August 26 during regular library hours. The traveling exhibit consists of 15 panels that explore the history of Arkansas Territory though the collections of the Arkansas State Archives and their branch archives, the Northeast Arkansas Regional Archives in Powhatan and the Southwest Arkansas Regional Archives in Washington.
On March 2, 1819, President James Monroe signed a congressional act that established Arkansas Territory from the southern portion of Missouri Territory. The new territory was a wild frontier on the western edge of the United States, where politicians settled debates by deadly duels. Formerly a colony of France and Spain, the land had only become part of the United States 16 years prior as part of the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. After its creation, Arkansas Territory had an influx of settlers who established small communities and isolated homesteads. Territorial and county governments were set up, businesses opened, and workers of various trades moved to the territory to help it flourish. Initially Arkansas Territory included what is now Oklahoma, but through changes in boundary lines and the relocation of Native Americans further and further west, the territory’s land was reduced to its present size in 1828. After 17 years as a territory, Arkansas was admitted to the Union on June 15, 1836, as the 25th state.
“I am very pleased that Boone County Library is sharing Territorial Arkansas: The Wild Western Frontier with their visitors and community,” stated Dr. Wendy Richter, the Arkansas State Archives’ Director. She continued, “Created to commemorate the Bicentennial of Arkansas Territory, this exhibit allows us to bring the incredible Arkansas Territory resources of the Arkansas State Archives to local communities throughout the state.”
For more information about the exhibit at Boone County Library, call 870-741-5913, email outreach@boonecountylibrary.org, or message Boone County Library on Facebook. The Arkansas State Archives offers several traveling exhibits that are displayed at museums, libraries, archives, schools, historical societies, and other educational or cultural institutions around the state at no cost. To schedule an exhibit at your institution, call the Arkansas State Archives at 501-682-6900 or email state.archives@arkansas.gov. To learn more about the Arkansas State Archives and its collections visit http://archives.arkansas.gov.
This exhibit was produced in part by a grant from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council, funded by the Arkansas Real Estate Transfer Tax.
Arkansas State Archives is a division of the Department of Arkansas Heritage and is responsible for collecting and maintaining the largest collection of historical materials on Arkansas in the world. The State Archives has two branch locations at Northeast Arkansas Regional Archives in Powhatan and the Southwest Arkansas Regional Archives in Washington.
Other divisions of the Department of Arkansas Heritage are the Arkansas Arts Council, Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, Delta Cultural Center in Helena, Historic Arkansas Museum, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and the Old State House Museum.
For more information contact Nicole Rushing
870-741-5913 ext 5
