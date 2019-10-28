Are asking you to VOTE for the best MG Project!
Visit our flower beds and projects and call with your favorite!
ASHLEY at the Boone County Extension Office – 870-741-6168
COURTHOUSE SQUARE
⁃ Hanging Baskets
⁃ NE Corner (across from Frenzy)
⁃ NW Corner (across from Clark Creek Restaurant)
⁃ SW Corner (across form Post Office)
⁃ SE Corner (across from Leflers)
⁃ Ruby’s Wishes
⁃ Leflers
⁃ Sam Alexander
⁃ Main Street/Frenzy
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
⁃ Circle bed in front
BOONE COUNTY EXTENSION OFFICE
⁃ Pollinator Garden
Remember! Call Ashley at (870) 741-6168 before Nov. 15
to vote for the best MG project!
The Master Gardeners would like to thank the North Arkansas College for sending the boys basketball team to help with the hanging baskets.
The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability, marital or veteran status, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.