The Boone County Master Gardners would like to invite the public to tour the Pollinator Garden Monday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.
The tour will take place at the Boone County Cooperative Extension Service, located at 1800 Extension Lane.
Although the tour will be outside, masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed.
