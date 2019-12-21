The Boone County Master Gardeners held their December meeting at beautiful, festive Kirby Manor by celebrating the Holidays with a pot luck dinner, sing-a-long, awards, and Dirty Santa gift exchange.
Peter DeStefano (piano) and David Artman (bass), entertained with Christmas songs while we did our best to sing along. We followed that with plates full of scrumptious food brought by all our members. Everyone enjoyed the Dirty Santa gift exchange or stealing a present we liked better with Hobby Lobby gift certificates and a bottle of wine and four glasses being the most "stolen" gifts!
Awards were then presented for Favorite Master Gardener Project, voted on by the public, to Lavonne McCullough and Carol Freeman who chaired the hanging basket committee; Boone County Master Gardener of the Year, outgoing president Ruth Beeler; and, for Most Hours to Olena Cooper who volunteered 147 hours on our projects.
It was a wonderful evening with your Boone County Master Gardeners who spend many hours volunteering to make Harrison a more beautiful town. We would love to have you join us! Call Mike McClintock at the Boone County Extension Office if you are interested.
