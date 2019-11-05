Real Ministries in Harrison Opens to Collect Operation Christmas Child Gifts for Children in Need
This month, one site in the Boone County will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations
collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection
Week, Nov. 18 – 25.
Nov. 18 – 25, Boone County families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into
fun gifts of hope filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project
partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to
children in need. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Boone County residents hope to collect more than 13,300 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global
goal of reaching 11 million children in need.
“I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact,” states Shari Alexander, North
Central Arkansas Area Coordinator, who has participated in Operation Christmas Child for many years.
“We see all ages getting involved – and more and more every year.”
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call the OCC Mid-South office at
(615) 962-7145, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online
through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the
convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a
child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal
note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and
evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to
demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local
church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has
collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries
and territories.
