The Boone County Senior Activity and Wellness Center has been closed since March, yet the staff continues to care for the elderly population of Boone County. Meals are still served via curbside pickup or home delivery and transportation to grocery stores and doctors appointments can still be arranged.
The center will be raffling a package from Omaha Steaks with tickets available until Aug. 31. The winner will receive a package full of filets, pork chops, steak burgers, jumbo franks, potato au gratin and carmel apple tartlets along with Omaha Steaks signature seasonings. Tickets are $5 and all proceeds will be used to provide services to seniors in need.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the center at 870-741-1505.
