Cathy Brownell has just completed the requirements to become a Nationally Certified ROMA Implementer for Ozark Opportunities, Inc. ROMA stands for Results Oriented Management and Accountability and is a management approach to the business of providing social services. The goal of the program is to increase an agency's capacity to serve as a catalyst for self-sufficiency in the community. ROMA is based on best practices developed for nonprofit institutions. Certification is a lengthy, 9 to 12 month process that requires on-line classes, case work, creating a portfolio and tests. Throughout this endeavor Cathy continued her regular work, supporting and empowering families to become self-reliant with a positive attitude. Cathy has worked for Ozark Opportunities, Inc. for 4 years and is committed to serving her community.
