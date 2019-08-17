Buffalo National River Partners will hold mixer to raise funds
Buffalo National River Partners is essentially a booster club for the National Park Service - we work directly with the NPS to provide volunteers, funding and other resources needed to help preserve, protect and promote the Buffalo River. As you well know, the Buffalo River attracted over 1.2 million visitors last year and helped generate $54.9 million in revenue for the immediate area. BNRP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered here in Harrison - we are 501c3 nonprofit organization with approximately 230 current members.
We currently need your support for our Youth Explorers for Health initiative - our goal is to raise $13,000 before October 1 in order to qualify for a matching grant from the National Park Foundation. BNRP has had funds since 2016 called "Active Trails" (a grant from the National Park Foundation) that has been funding events like Special Olympics Fun Days, guided floats/hikes for foster children, STEM Day Camps at the Research Learning Centers, outdoor photography workshops, and a backpacking clinic for urban high school students. The Youth Explorers for Health initiative could reignite some of these programs to get more youth outdoors at the Buffalo.
A few of the things that these funds could cover:
• Canoe rental/shuttling costs for ranger-guided paddling trips for area youth
• Hiking and/or caving gear for ranger-guided trips
• Transportation for area schools/youth organizations to bring students to the Buffalo for field trips
• Purchasing virtual reality (VR) equipment to offer digital Buffalo River experiences to those with limited
mobility
• "Explore for Health" badges, bandanas, stickers
• Wages for seasonal program coordinator/park guide
In addition, we're holding a mix and mingle event on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Rick and Anne Milburns house to attract new members and raise money for the Youth Explorer initiative. Tickets are $20 each - we encourage you to attend to get a better feel for what's going on with BNRP.
