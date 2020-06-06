The family of Buna Fays Adams invites everyone to join in celebrating her 90th birthday Saturday, June 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Beacon Park. The park is located at 6238 Sand Flat Rd. A pulled pork meal will be served at 2 p.m. followed by music and “jamming” with the birthday girl. No gifts are requested, but cards are appreciated. For more information call 870-743-5954.
