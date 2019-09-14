The John O. and Elizabeth (Libby) Campbell family is being honored by the Harrison Public Schools Foundation on Tuesday, Sept. 24, as Distinguished Alumni at the Harrison Middle School.
The first Campbell to play football for Harrison was Grandpa John Roy in the early 1900s. “That was before we were the Goblins,” Craig Campbell said. “We’ve got a photo of the team lined up on the scrimmage line. Some had leather helmets, some didn’t.”
Since that time at least 12 Campbells have played football for the Goblins. “Dad (John Ogden) was a basketball coach for the University of Arkansas when he met mom (Elizabeth Ann-the Agri Queen) and they married. So he was really hoping we would all play basketball – but it ended up that we were better at football,” Craig said.
The Campbells left Fayetteville to coach and teach school in Houston, Texas. “Mom taught and drove a school bus,” Craig said. “A few years later, Grandpa John Roy called my dad and asked him to return to Harrison to run the family business around 1954.”
The next generation of Campbells to be Goblins were born here and graduated from Harrison — Melissa, Kevin, Craig and Kirk.
Melissa was a Goblin cheerleader and the boys played football, ran track and played basketball.
Melissa laughs that she was the only Campbell sibling to make the National Honor Society. She also cheered for the Goblins and was active in drama her senior year. “If you know my brothers, you know what they are made of, and we always had lots of informal games going on in our yard. At the time I was in school, there were no formal athletic programs for females.”
She did win a tennis singles, national championship as an adult and said her mom could snow ski better than her dad — so the Campbell boys didn’t have all the athleticism of the family.
Education was also important to the family. John O was a Harrison school board member in the late 60’s. Kirk has been on the board at North Arkansas College for 12 years and Craig served on the Harrison Public Schools Foundation board of directors for four years.
“To be a Goblin, has always been a sense of pride,” Kirk said. “In football, Coach Tice always told us ‘it takes something special to be a Goblin.’ You really do carry on that thought and pride for your community.”
“We were always told, ‘Once a Goblin, always a Goblin,’ and that rings true to me now, more than it did as a student. There are no other ‘Goblins’ in the U.S. When we go to meetings and people ask where we are from and we say ‘Harrison,’ they immediately say, ‘You’re a Goblin.’ That’s a big notoriety for us and we didn’t understand that when we were in school.”
John O was influential in getting the Old Time Goblins started and helped build the Booster Club concession stand at the former football stadium location.
“At that time, the Booster Club was really the only financial assistance the sports programs received,” Craig said. “Of course dad coached our little league teams, just like Kirk and I coach teams today. It’s a great way of giving back and sharing what we’ve learned.”
“Coach John Wilson Ray was my linebacker coach and very instrumental in my life,” Craig said. “He was disciplined, tough and kept me in line.”
“Coach Tice was my mentor. He knew each player and what motivated us. He knew what buttons to push and understood we were different and what it took to keep us motivated,” Kirk said. “When we were seniors and thought we hung the moon – he let us know we didn’t.”
The boys remember the whole team coming over to their house after football practice and being fed by their mom. “When we had two or three-a-day practices, they’d all come over to our house. and mom would not only feed us all but wash all the uniforms and have them ready to go for the next practice,” Craig said.
Melissa Campbell Beard said, “Mom facilitated all our careers. She drove car loads of kids to all the away games. We couldn’t have done all we did without her.”
“I came in one time from football practice, and the washer and dryer was going and mom had food cooking on the stove,” Kevin said. “I asked her what she was doing and she said ‘I’m washing socks and jocks, son, socks and jocks.’”
“Our parents set the foundation for us,” Kevin said. “We were an extremely athletic family. Our father was a 5-foot-6 inch star point guard for the Razorbacks and went to the NCAA Final Four Championships. So we went to Razorback games, played basketball in the back yard and football in the front.”
“Academics was secondary for us, and it showed up in our grade point averages — but we turned out OK,” Kevin said. “Harrison was a great town to grow up in. We had a good caliber of coaches and took pride in the teams that came before us. This is such an honor for our family to receive this award. But it all started with our parents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.