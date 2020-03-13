The Carroll County Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council (YAC students) announces that they are now opening nominations for the 2nd annual Carroll County Volunteer of the Year award. Because of their work with the Community Foundation, YAC students have visited several local nonprofits and met the volunteers that help keep them run smoothly and effectively. The students hope to celebrate the people that give of their time and talents to help others, and encourage more to consider giving back.
The Carroll County Volunteer of the Year Award nomination form is an easy, online Google document found here: https://forms.gle/3GZq7W1QzcdSrWh4A
Check the Carroll County Community Foundation Facebook page for more information.
Guidelines for nomination are found online as well. Deadline is April 15. Volunteer of the Year winners will be announced on May 6 at the YAC Grant Award Ceremony.
For questions, please contact Carroll County Community Foundation at carrollcounty@arcf.org or call 479-253-8203.
