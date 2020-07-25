The Carroll County Community Foundation, your local branch affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation, has presented its first Proactive Board Grant to the Eureka Springs Community Center’s Youth Room project.
According to the Eureka Springs Community Center Foundation Board, the creation of a safe, supervised space for Eureka Springs youth to hang out, access computers, play games, do homework, attend programs and have a snack would take their Community Center to the next level. This space would equally support Eureka youth and their parents. Once a youth space is secured and open for business, it will be a launching pad to create further programming and offerings.
“Our board members take a hard look at the county’s Aspire Arkansas data when considering a Proactive Board Grant,” said Janell Robertson, executive director of the Carroll County Community Foundation. “With this grant we observed that in Carroll County 21% of children are living in poverty, student drug use is at 19%, and obesity rates of children and youth are at 41%. The full, free report, found at www.aspirearkansas.org, is both a yardstick to measure where our state and counties currently are and a compass to help educate the community on local need.”
Proactive Board Grants provide the Carroll County Community Foundation Board members the opportunity to address Aspire Arkansas related immediate needs beyond the two grants cycles offered in the Spring and Fall each year. Board members, made up of local community leaders, include: Donnie Anderson, Fred Eilskov, Gina Gregson, Donna Hill, Sue Hopkins, Mavis Lehr, Lona Noonan, Kevin Robertson, Jeff Sugg, and Suzanne Villines.
Arkansas Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that fosters smart giving to improve communities. The Community Foundation offers tools to help Arkansans protect, grow and direct their charitable dollars as they learn more about community needs. By making grants and sharing knowledge, the Community Foundation supports charitable programs that work for Arkansas and partners to create new initiatives that address the gaps. Since 1976, the Community Foundation has provided more than $310 million in grants and partnered with thousands of Arkansans to help them improve our neighborhoods, our towns and our entire state. Contributions to the Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 29 affiliates are fully tax deductible.
