Carter Grace Foundation delivered 150 Thanksgiving meals to families in the Boone County area. Meals were delivered to the following areas: Alpena, Omaha, Bergman, Lead Hill, Ozark Mountain School District (Bruno Pyatt, Western Grove, and St. Joe), Valley Springs, and Boone County Special services. The Carter Grace Foundation has also provided back packs for school aged children as well as Christmas gifts during the holidays.
Our foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on helping kids and families in and around the Harrison area. Through meeting their material needs - we hope to be a part of ensuring their better mental, spiritual and emotional health and well being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.