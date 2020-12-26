12.26 Carter Grace donation1-WEB.jpg

ontributed Photo

Santa gave his reindeer a break and borrowed the delivery truck from Insane Labz to deliver gifts to children in Boone County.

The Carter Grace Foundation, a non profit organization founded by the owners of Harrison Fitness, The Wave and Insane Labz completed their 2020 Christmas drive. Over 120 children in the Boone County area received gifts from the drive.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.