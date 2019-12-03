The Carter Grace Foundation, founded by Dustin and Katie LeBleu in 2016, provided 130 families with Thanksgiving meals this year. The Foundation is funded exclusively by the employees of Harrison Fitness, The Wave, Harrison Fitness Studios, Innovative Formulations, and Insane Labz. The mission is to help kids and families in need in and around the Harrison area.
The Foundation is gearing up to assist families again for Christmas. Families in need of assistance can contact cartergracefoundation@gmail.com or jason@insanelabz.com for more information.
According to Jason Nix, the organization has 50 families signed up for assistance for Christmas and is ready to accept more.
