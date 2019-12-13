RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (December 11, 2019)—Dr. Barbara Johnson, vice president for academic affairs at Arkansas Tech University, announced Wednesday, Dec. 11, that she is recommending Dr. Jeffrey D. Cass as the next dean for the ATU College of Arts and Humanities.
The ATU Board of Trustees will have an opportunity to confirm Cass’ appointment at its regularly scheduled Dec. 19 meeting.
"Dr. Cass has a demonstrated ability to create and advocate a vision in support of the arts and humanities," said Johnson. "His values align with our mission, vision and strategic plan. Dr. Cass understands the importance of academic innovation through the development of new programs of study and the refinement of existing programs. Overall, he possesses a breadth of experience that will be an asset to our students, faculty and staff in the ATU College of Arts and Humanities. We are pleased to have the opportunity to welcome him to our university and our community."
Cass is professor of English at the University of Houston-Victoria (Texas). He has served on the UHV faculty since 2012, including four years as provost and vice president for academic affairs (2012-16).
His previous administrative experience also includes service as dean of the University of Louisiana-Monroe College of Arts and Sciences (2007-12) and associate provost at Texas A&M International University (2003-07).
Cass began his teaching career on the faculty at Laredo Community College (Texas) from 1988-91. He joined the English faculty in the Texas A&M International University Department of Language and Literature in 1991, rising from assistant professor (1991-95) to associate professor (1995-2005) to professor (2005-07). He also held the faculty rank professor of English during his time at UL-Monroe.
If confirmed by the ATU Board of Trustees, Cass will begin his duties at Arkansas Tech in January 2020.
