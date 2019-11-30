Music, arts and crafts, free food, activities for kids, and door prizes can all be found at the Cave Region’s annual Music and Arts Festival, Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pioneer Pavilion, located at Northark’s South Campus in downtown Harrison.
Artists include Shawnna Werner, Sandy Williams, Rita Szabo, Amanda Case, Christine Ayres, Roxanne Thompson, Toots Maloy, Dana Byrd, cartoonist Anthony Hunter, Kim and Joe Brecklein, and many more. Visitors can interact with woodworkers, painters, photographers, jewelry makers, and much more. If there is something one finds attractive, Christmas is right around the corner.
Additionally, local craftsman Jon Dezort will be printing several designs on shirts, and guests are encouraged to bring their own T-shirts and sweatshirts if they would like to have them printed that day.
While drifting among the many artists’ booth, area musicians will perform on stage. The music creates an exciting atmosphere, and there will be seats available to sit and enjoy the performers, including Ronnie Long (11a.m.), Rug Bug Gypsy’s (12 p.m.), Jamie Lou (1 p.m.), Aaron Smith (2 p.m.), and Still on the Hill (3 p.m.).
There will also be a special performance by the Ridge Runner Cloggers at 11:45 a.m.
The event is family friendly, and there are plenty of activities for kids, or kids at heart, such as face painting, beadwork, and other interactive creative projects designed by some of the artists.
Let’s not forget the food: There will be popcorn, cookies, punch, and a sit down meal, including barbecue, beans, and potato salad.
The 2019 issue of Cave Region Review, the eleventh volume of the journal, will also be available. The journal includes poetry, short stories, photography, and artwork by artists and writers from across the Ozarks region, as well as a few featured guests from outside the area.
The festival is supported in part by the William P. & Susan Stiritz Endowed Chair in the Humanities.
