Dec. 5 from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.at Bergman Church of Christ, 8647 Hwy 7.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-

800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device

to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable

supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are

required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental

consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good

health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age

and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass ® to complete

their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation,

before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at

RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters;

supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international

humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-

profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to

perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

