11.19-WEB- Ruth Foster.jpg

Ruth Foster

Ruth Foster’s works have been on display in the area for many years, winning many awards and accolades. All family and friends are invited to celebrate her life and enjoy a display of her works on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mary Mother of God Parish. There will be a reception with cookies and tea. The Harrison Art League and family will display a collection of over 7 decades of her water colors and sketches. Foster studied at the University of California at Santa Barbara and brought her talent to her home in Gaither.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.