Ruth Foster’s works have been on display in the area for many years, winning many awards and accolades. All family and friends are invited to celebrate her life and enjoy a display of her works on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mary Mother of God Parish. There will be a reception with cookies and tea. The Harrison Art League and family will display a collection of over 7 decades of her water colors and sketches. Foster studied at the University of California at Santa Barbara and brought her talent to her home in Gaither.
