The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce held it’s 2021 Annual Meeting Thursday, Jan. 21 via a live stream on YouTube. The presentation, presented by Equity Bank, revisited the efforts of the community during the pandemic and outlined plans for the future. Youth and adult leadership program participants from last year were introduced along with those participating this year.
Individuals and organizations from Harrison and Boone County were recognized with the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Awards. The winners are as follows:
Prime Business of the Year
Presented to a company/organization whose products or services are normally sold/provided outside of
Boone County. The business has excelled in many areas, including new job creation and innovative
products or services. The nominated business will have a supportive employee culture, continually focus
on customer service and exhibit overall business excellence. Lastly, they will have demonstrated support
to economic development in the Harrison-Boone County region. This award goes to Pace Industries. Pace received this special recognition is due to the long history of Pace in Harrison and the positive community impact it provides, coupled with its focus on workforce development and technology innovation, and the perseverance it has shown through the challenges of a serious fire, bankruptcy and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Harrison team is engaged in so many ways, with many individuals giving back to the community.
Main Street Business of the Year
Presented to a company/organization whose products or services are normally sold/provided locally in Boone County. The business has excelled in many areas throughout the year including new job creation and innovative products or services. The nominated business demonstrates entrepreneurial potential for long term success, has a supportive employee culture, continually focus on customer service and exhibits overall business excellence. Lastly, they will have demonstrated support to economic development in the Harrison-Boone County region. Jamie and Angela Akers received this award. This special recognition is made to the Akers as owners of Marie's at the Seville, Jamie's and Buckets Sports Bar and Grill for the economic prosperity and promotion that you and the team bring to the community. With a family passion for entrepreneurship and service that excels, the determination and resilience demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic set a standard for the local hospitality industry.
Agri-Business of the Year
Presented by Farm Bureau, this award recognizes a farm family in Boone County for their exemplary work
in an agriculture-based business. This award was presented to Rachel and Will Norton. The Nortons currently operate about 1,300 acres and own 243 acres, including 100 acres of hay. They have a 75 cow/calf operation with a partnership on their feeder and feedlot calves. They partner with families with land near theirs who are retired or busy with other ventures and work with them to care for the cattle using their land. This partnership allows the family to run more cattle without purchasing additional acreage. It’s important to the Norton family to be good stewards of their land. They focus on improving soil health, working to make it the best by using fertilizer, herbicides and grazing techniques to grow more grass.
Jim DeVito Tourism Award
Presented to an individual or organization that has been actively involved in tourism and has made a substantial contribution to the betterment of tourism for our community. This individual is a leader within the tourism industry and their efforts work seamlessly with our goal to make our community a premier destination for visitors on a regional and national level. This year’s recipient is Toinette Madison. Toinette has served as a CAPTC Commissioner for nearly a decade. In that time, she’s served as the volunteer coordinator for the Ride the Ozarks Rally and been engaged with all aspects of the CVB’s work. Her contributions to the Boone County Heritage Museum, as its executive director, have made vast improvements to its appearance and most importantly, its historical content, drawing community visitors from far and wide.
Non-Profit Organization Award of Excellence
Presented to a volunteer organization, group or club that has a positive vision for the future of our community and has made outstanding contributions to that vision. Through their volunteer labor, resources, and caring concern, this organization, group or club has demonstrated compassion, humility and nondiscrimination while spending a significant amount of their program budget on expenses to help make Harrison-Boone County community the kind we all want to live, work, play and retire. This award was presented to Carlee and Ben Forga as the organizers of the July 17, 2020 Back the Blue Rally at Minnie Harris Park. The Rally, a community-wide show of support for the Harrison Police Department, Boone County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police, featured Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who presented a check for $45,000, 100% of the proceeds, to the three departments. The community is proud of and grateful for your personal efforts to organize and conduct
this important event demonstrating the value we place in our law enforcement agencies.
Jerry McFarland Outstanding Youth/Youth Organization Award
Named in honor of long-time community leader and former Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board, the award is presented to a student or organization that significantly impacts the youth of our community. Through voluntary service, this student or organization demonstrates involvement in the betterment of all local youth while exhibiting the highest levels of initiative and motivation that results in visible benefits to youth of the Harrison-Boone County region. This award was presented to Youth Leadership Academy Class XXIII. The group is comprised of fifteen juniors from Harrison, Valley Springs and Lead Hill schools as 'engaged' Youth Leadership Academy participants. Class XXIII has established a record of determination and learning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as resilient in its quest to become more informed. The YLA 2021 planned project will also provide the community with lasting benefit.
Diversity and Inclusivity Award
Presented to a company/organization/individual who routinely demonstrates the value of diversity and inclusivity in its business model and customer service. The recipient desires to make a noticeable difference on racial equality and justice while recognizing the criticality that these actions play to community and economic development, and initiates actions toward those goals. Specific attention should be given to their impact in the areas of healthcare, education, business and industry, and wealth-income, among others. The award was presented to FedEx Freight to recognize the long history of FedEx Freight's stance on diversity and inclusiveness in its global operations, and particularly at its headquarters in Harrison. As the motto so aptly states: diversity and inclusion, our values in action, and as your chairman and CEO said last June: [diversity is] also about fostering acceptance, promoting anti-biases, and encouraging a more inclusive society. The community here is privileged to see this each and every day as hundreds of employees give back to their individual causes.
Terry Stambaugh Special Merit Award
Named in honor of Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board-Elect, the award is presented to a community leader or organization for going over, above and beyond the job they are called to perform. The individual or organization has shown a gift of love, joy in their work, devotion and dedication that surpasses what is expected. Spending countless hours recruiting, planning, organizing, and promoting; all for the greater good of others is something that comes very naturally. This person or organization has shoes that can seldom, if ever, be filled and has the unique desire to develop new programs and grow those already in place. The recipient of this award is North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. This special recognition is due to the medical center's unparalleled response to the unique challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. From the unknown to the routine, the team rose to the needs of the community, providing on-point counsel to the public and first-
class care to those in need. In each case, innovation and tireless personal sacrifice made the difference. The community is privileged to see this each and every day as the medical center gives back to the citizens
of its multi-county region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.