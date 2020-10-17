The Cherokee of Arkansas and Missouri Tribe District’s next scheduled meeting will be on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of all members, all meetings from her on will be held in a digital format. Current members of the CAM Tribe (formerly of the LCAM Tribe) are encouraged to to attend this very important meeting concerning the district and the tribe as a whole. Please have your membership card on hand.
For details about attending meetings in the new digital format or any other questions or concerns, please email lcambc@hotmail.com.
