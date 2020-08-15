If you are a follower of Leo Stonewall Jackson Chilson’s novels, you will be happy to know that the Boone County Library now has his three latest books:
“Blood on the Commons” is the follow up to “Blood in the Forest” where some of the characters are in Lexington at the beginning of the American Revolution. “An Airman, a Girl, and a War-A B-17 over Germany” is the second book in his romance series.
“A Warrior, A Girl, and A War-The Little Bighorn Battle” tells of that fateful day through the eyes of Little Hawk, a young Cheyenne warrior. It is also a love story, telling how he and Little Snowbird met and follows their courtship the previous two years. (also available in large print at the library)
By the end of August, his newest romance, ”A Legionnaire, A Girl, and A War-Tizi N’Rechou” will be out. This takes place in 1921 Paris, France and 1922 in the Moroccan Desert.
He is presently working on the sequel to “Commons” and it should be out by the end of September.
Leo is a graduate of U.N.L.V. with a B.S. in Hotel Administration, and was part of the opening staff of the Luxor Hotel (the Pyramid) in Las Vegas, Nevada. He also graduated in May, 2019 from Arkansas Tech University with a B.A. in History.
The Boone County Library has been one of his strongest supporters, and wants it known that he believes Ginger has one of the best staffs he’s ever encountered.
Leo is always happy to hear from readers, and get their comments, and can be contacted at jitterbug1899@gmx.com.
