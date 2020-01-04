Harrison resident Ruby Chitsey has been featured in Paul D. Parkinson and Sammie Parkinson’s book “Unselfish Kids” for her charity called Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents. Ruby has raised over $250,000 to improve the lives of residents in nursing homes. Her story is one of 40 stories of children who act in the interest of others to make the world a better place. Released on Dec. 3, also known as “giving Tuesday” the 2nd book in the Unselfish series by the author is available on Amazon and through the publisher, Unselfish Stories, LLC. The first book, “Unselfish: Love Thy Neighbor as Thy Selfie” became a best selling coffee table book and the authors continue to collect heart warming stories of kindness. To learn more about the publication, visit www.unselfishstories.com. For more information about Ruby and her endeavors, visit https://3wishes.global, or call (870) 365-2829.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Boil order issued for Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority customers
- Justin Michael Treat
- James Villines
- Donald Beeler
- Mary Evelyn Purselley
- Fatal crash at Boxley Valley
- Dr. Gary Dale Thompson
- Eula Fae Davis
- Harrison Police log Dec. 30, 2019
- Offer input on Game and Fish Commission's deer management plan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.