Harrison resident Ruby Chitsey has been featured in Paul D. Parkinson and Sammie Parkinson’s book “Unselfish Kids” for her charity called Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents. Ruby has raised over $250,000 to improve the lives of residents in nursing homes. Her story is one of 40 stories of children who act in the interest of others to make the world a better place. Released on Dec. 3, also known as “giving Tuesday” the 2nd book in the Unselfish series by the author is available on Amazon and through the publisher, Unselfish Stories, LLC. The first book, “Unselfish: Love Thy Neighbor as Thy Selfie” became a best selling coffee table book and the authors continue to collect heart warming stories of kindness. To learn more about the publication, visit www.unselfishstories.com. For more information about Ruby and her endeavors, visit https://3wishes.global, or call (870) 365-2829.

