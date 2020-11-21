It is time to get those floats ready and registered for Explore Harrison’s yearly Christmas parade! The parade will be held Monday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. Those wishing to enter a float in the parade for judging must register by 5 p.m. on Nov. 23. To register, contact Explore Harrison at 870-741-1789.
The theme of the parade will be Stories of Christmas. Floats will be decorated to honor our favorite Christmas stories. Those riding on floats will be required to wear masks if they cannot remain six feet apart throughout the parade. Spectators are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks.
