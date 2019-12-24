Tis Christmas Eve
“Oh, my! Tis old St. Nick.
It’s Christmas Eve. He must be sick!”
Poor Santa — lying on the ground,
Presents scattered all around,
His beard all tangled in the brush
And, his boot, lost in the rush.
“Oh, my! My! What a spill.
Did Santa fall or did the hill?”
“Ho! Ho!” said he. “Twas not the hill.
I just fell, standing still.
Seriously, my heel I lost in descent
When I choked on peppermint”
Lookin’ around at all his stuff,
I began to pick it up.
“Oh, never mind all that loot!
Just pick me up and find my boot.”
I picked him up at his command
Then, found his boot in the sand.
“Where’s your sleigh?” I asked St. Nick.
“And your elves? Are they sick?”
“Oh, no! said he. “They’re just fine.
They just lost track of time.
They’ll be along, but I must go.
Tis Christmas Eve! Ho! Ho! Ho!
— Betty Loucile Burdine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.