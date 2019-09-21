In honor of Constitution week, the Daughters of the American Revolution met with county and city officials to proclaim week of Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 as Constitution Week.
Proclamations
The City of Harrison and Boone County have signed proclamations designating the week of September 17th through the 23rd as “Constitution Week.” The Boone County Proclamation read: “Whereas, the Constitution of the United States of America, the guardian of our liberties, embodies the principles of limited government in a Republic, dedicated to rule by law: and Whereas, it is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary, and to the patriotic celebrations which will commemorate it; and Whereas, Public Law 915 guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the President of the United States of America designating September 17th through the 23rd as Constitution Week, Now, therefore, I, Robert Hathaway, by virtue of the authority vested in me as Judge of Boone County in the State of Arkansas do hereby proclaim the week of September 17th through the 23rd as “Constitution Week” and ask our citizens to reaffirm the ideals the Framers of the Constitution had in mind in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties.”
The City of Harrison Proclamation reads “Whereas, September 17, 2019 marks the two hundred thirtieth anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention; and Whereas, it is fitting and proper to accord official recognition tp this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary; and to the patriotic celebrations which will commemorate the occasion; and Whereas, Public Law 915 guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the President of the United States of America designating September 17 through 23 as Constitution Week; Now therefore, I, Mayor Jerry Jackson, by virtue of the authority vested in me as Mayor of Harrison, do hereby proclaim the week of September 17-24, 2019 as Constitution Week. And ask our citizens to reaffirm the ideals of the Framers of the Constitution in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through his guardian of our liberties, remembering that lost rights may never be regained”.
