To the Class of 2020,
First of all, congratulations to each and every one of you. You made it!
The last semester of the school year was interrupted by circumstances that demanded you to change your plans and adapt to a different way of life and you rose to the challenge. Although it may feel a little less celebratory than you expected at the moment, the next chapter of your life is ready to begin. Look forward with hope and remain resilient, because making history is not easy. You have been chosen to bring fresh ideas, innovations and technological advancements to move us forward. Your parents, teachers and fellow community members are so very proud of you.
