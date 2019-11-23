Rita Clark Celebrates Retirement
The North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) team congratulates Rita Clark, Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA), on her retirement after a total of 19 years with the organization.
Rita has worked in several areas of NARMC. She started in 1988 working in patient care as a CNA. She worked with the organization for three years before moving out of state. She moved back in 2003 and joined the NARMC Home Health and Hospice team.
She spent a majority of her time working with families and patients at The Hospice of the Hills.
“Rita has been a hard, steady worker, one that could always be counted on to help when needed,” Thomas Pepler, RN, Manager of Home Health and Hospice said. “She is pleasant to be around and patients and families seemed to enjoy her company while at the Hospice House.”
NARMC team members from across the organization gathered on Nov. 7 to celebrate Rita’s career and bid her farewell. After working the night shift for many years, she plans on enjoying a good night’s sleep. She also plans on enjoying time with friends and family during her retirement.
Congratulations on your retirement, Rita! NARMC thanks you for your many years of service to our community and your patients.
About NARMC
NARMC is an innovative, non-profit healthcare system consisting of a central hospital in Harrison, Arkansas, and 18 clinics serving the rural communities of North Arkansas. More than 750 NARMC employees work together to provide a comprehensive range of healthcare services. As one of the Top 100 Rural Hospitals in the nation according to the Rural Health Policy Institute, NARMC has earned numerous 5-Star ratings from Healthgrades and consistently ranks high in patient satisfaction in Press Ganey ratings.
A three-time recipient of the Arkansas Governor’s Quality Achievement Award, NARMC is committed to providing the best in care, close to home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.