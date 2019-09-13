CBCO will host a blood drive on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center located at 620 North Main Street.
CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need.
Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at cbco.org.
To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information about sharing your good health with others, please visit our website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337. Thank you for giving life to your community.
