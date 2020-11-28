The Community Cat Project recently celebrated a Happy Anniversary on Nov. 20! On this day, 4 years ago, with the financial sponsorship of the Volunteer Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic in Yellville, directed by Linda Vincent, we began our Trap-Neuter-Return voucher program for community cats. Our program coordinator, Rose, trapped and transported the first 7 cats (4 Females and 3 Males) from a 17 cat colony being fed by a clinic volunteer behind a small restaurant in Bull Shoals. Two of the female cats had already given birth to 4 litters of kittens each! The trapped cats were taken to Affordable Veterinary Services in Harrison where they were sterilized, Rabies vaccinated and ear tipped by Dr. Reggie Wilkerson, who was kind enough to seriously discount her services to help these
homeless, free roaming cats.
That memorable day was a huge first for community cats in our area and it has grown every year since 2016. CCP added 3 more veterinary partners (Midway
Animal Clinic, All Creatures Veterinary Hospitals and very recently, Animal Clinic
of the Ozarks). Besides having the financial backing of the non profit Volunteer
Low Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic, along with many ongoing individual donors, we’ve also been awarded a financial support grant from Twin Lakes Community Foundation of $1,500 and two major grants from the Arkansas Animal Rescue Foundation totaling $15,500. We, and the cats, are most grateful to each and
every one of our supporters.
The last two months have been the most successful in regards to the number of free roaming cats that have been sterilized. October was the largest monthly total with55 community cats (23 females and 22 males) being sterilized and vaccinated against Rabies with our vouchers in Baxter, Boone, Marion, Searcy
and Newton counties. September was incredible as well - 51 cats (28 females and 23 males). None of these cats will ever produce another litter of unwanted, homeless kittens. CCP director, Rose Hilliard, was thrilled to report that as of the end of October, CCP has now enabled the sterilization of 902 free roaming, outdoor cats for hundreds of caretakers in our communities and prevented many thousands of unwanted kittens from being born. It all began in Bull Shoals 4 years ago - with one caretaker, one cat colony, one veterinarian, one trapper and the
most caring sponsor, the board members of the Volunteer Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic in Yellville. If you would like more information about the Community Cat Project, contact the Project Coordinator, Rose Hilliard at 870-427-4013. At this time CCP has funding available for spay and neuter vouchers. CCP has also
recently launched their new Facebook page.
