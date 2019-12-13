The Harrison Community Choir will present Handel's Messiah for the 36th consecutive year. The performance will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 220 North Arbor Drive in Harrison.
The Community Choir began the Messiah tradition in the early 1980s led by the late Charles Butler and several choir members remember the various locations the choir used to perform Messiah for the community.
Marvin Murphree is the present conductor. Murphree took over in 2016 after Butler retired following the 2015 performance. Murphree has a long career as both a conductor and soloist. He has conducted Messiah numerous times around the country in addition to other works such as Mendelssohn's "Elijah,” Haydn's "Creation,” Mendelssohn's "St Paul,” Vivaldi's "Gloria" and many others. Among the operas conducted are "The Marriage of Figaro,” "The Magic Flute,” "Gianni Schicchi.” He has sung many leading operatic roles around the country as well as solo concerts and works with orchestra.
Also this year’s performance will feature several soloists chosen from members of the Harrison Community choir. They will include: Julie Jasper, soprano; Meredith Murphree, soprano; Tricia Weydert, soprano; Carrie Zwick, soprano; Beth Kaffenberger, alto; Tristan Mast, tenor; and John Sherman, bass.
Messiah was composed in 1741 in only 24 days by George Frideric Handel and was first performed in Dublin, Ireland. Since that first performance, this oratorio has been performed annually by choirs of all sizes around the world. No other oratorio has ever achieved such degree of popularity, says a spokesman.
The concert is free but donations will be appreciated and can be made the night of the performance or mailed to First Presbyterian Church, 220 North Arbor Drive, Harrison, AR 72601 in care of the Community Choir.
