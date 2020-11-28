Victoria and Kristin Lehman, 4-H members from Conway County, brought the guests of honor Tuesday to Governor Asa Hutchinson’s Turkey Week proclamation delivery on the capitol steps.
The Lehmans brought along Dolly and Kenny, two broad-breasted white turkeys.
Among those present were Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward; Marvin Childers, president of the Poultry Federation, Arkansas’ 4-H state officers, and Mark Cochran, head of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Accompanying the Lehmans were Hayes Hugen, son of Conway County Extension Staff Chair Alicia Hugen.
According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, Arkansas is forecast to rank second in the nation this year in the number of turkeys raised, accounting for 14% of all turkeys in the United States.
Last year, Arkansas raised 30 million turkeys, providing 576 million pounds of protein. Arkansas turkey production adds approximately $4.6 billion in value to Arkansas’ economy annually.
Cargill and Butterball, two of the largest turkey companies in the United States, have facilities in four Arkansas cities: Springdale, Huntsville, Jonesboro and Ozark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.