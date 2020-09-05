LITTLE ROCK — The Cooperative Extension Service will offer a virtual three-part workshop series covering the basics of trusts, transfer of property, wills and other estate planning tools.
Three one-hour online sessions will be held 2-3 p.m. on consecutive Thursdays, beginning Sept. 10. Topics will include:
Sept. 10 — Estate planning basics and legal language
Sept. 17 — Financial inventory and asset protection, advance directive and power of attorney
Sept. 25 — Wills and trusts
Extension offices in Conway, Johnson, Faulkner, Pope and Yell counties are jointly hosting the workshop, which is free and open to all Arkansans. Register online at https://bit.ly/UAEXEstatePlanning.
For more information, contact Pope County Family & Consumer Science Agent Pamela Luker at 479-968-7098, or email pluker@uaex.edu.
To learn about other extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
