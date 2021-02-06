Jack and JoAnne Cooper will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Feb.10. They were married in Kansas City, Missouri on Feb. 10, 1956. They have two daughters, Jennifer (Tom) and Renee(Steve); four grandchildren: Heather (Ross), Stephanie (Derek), Justin and Jared; five great-grandchildren: Amelia, Elise, Ingrid, Liv and Greta.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Man says DC rally wasn’t all violent (4)
- COVID-19 vaccine clinic efficient effort (1)
- FEMA outlines COVID-19 effort (1)
- Only minor injuries from Monday wreck (1)
- Be ‘very, very patient’ waiting for COVID-19 shot (1)
- Connecting the dots Israel, The United States and Child Sacrifice (1)
- JPs question vaccine roll out (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.