A reminder that the Compton Busy Beavers 4-H Club monthly meeting will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the County Line Baptist Church. The club has agreed on a very worthwhile major project: They will help fund construction of the new fire station for the Compton Fire Department. Some activities planned are to be collecting scrap metal, including aluminum cans, steel cans, etc. Grant money of $15,000 will be available for Compton with local funding required and then a new fire station will be a much needed reality.
Sympathy to the relatives of Punk Woodworth, who passed away July 13. We used to always see him when a truck load from Hill Top would would drive down Delmar Road for a Sunday afternoon swim at the popular Final Hole. Punk was 92 years old and his parents were Tilton and Soda Sims Woodworth at Delmar. A memorial service is planned for a later date.
The American Legion invites anyone for breakfast at the Legion Hut in Jasper on the first Saturday of each month from 7 to 10 a.m. A very reasonable fee of $6 is asked for all sorts of breakfast food, plus coffee and juice. The next mouth-watering event will be Saturday, Aug. 3.
It was disappointing not to be able to attend the car-truck show in Jasper this Saturday, especially since the weather was perfect for a fun time. Hopefully there were plenty of entries to help with funds for the Newton County Senior Center.
Years ago it was exciting being 18 years old and moving to California, but I did not “leave my heart in San Francisco, where little cable cars …” Now my youngest granddaughter is 18 years old and thinks it is exciting that she moved to North Carolina — so that is where my heart is now, with Nikita and all the race cars! She enjoyed driving over 800 miles to Mt. Pleasant, even though her back hurt; her uncle, Jamie Couch, hauled her mustang and Kawasaki down there on his trailer. Thankful they both had a safe trip. Nikita learned to drive up the mountain from Ponca but after getting to drive through the Smokey Mountains she said they make Gaither Mountain look puny. It is great to be content where you are — with Arkansas mountains.
What a blessing to have a vegetable stand open close by with mountain-grown vegetables; it is located close to County Line Baptist Church on the opposite side of Highway 43. After buying some bell peppers, red tomatoes, yellow tomatoes and some cucumbers, they were all delicious! The cucumbers looked to be the same kind that Pete Sims used to grown. Also there were huge onions, different kinds of squash, etc. and everything was fresh.
Life is easy when you’re up on the mountain.
