A feeble excuse for not sending in news from Compton last week was not feeling well; sorry but when all your bones are hurting, that is the only thing you can think about.
An important date to look forward to will be Saturday, Sept. 21 when the Compton Community Association has plans for another big supper at the Compton School. The members will serve those delicious grilled hamburgers with all the other good stuff. The meal will be ready about 6 p.m. and donations are accepted. The previous supper was a success with funds being used for repair to the school buildings.
Chloe Watkins was excited to recently travel to San Antonio, Texas, with the Harrison High School FBLA members. She attended the National Leadership Conference and enjoyed all the activities while there.
Dusty Gibbins was thankful for the Compton Fire Department last week when they prevented hay and hay fields from burning. About half a dozen Compton volunteer firefighters responded when his diesel tractor caught on fire and was heavily damaged.
A chili supper/auction even will be in October to help with funds for our fire department; support from a few more young volunteers is needed and training is always available. More details later about the chili supper and auction.
Bob and Janet Hickman believe in labor days, so they hauled several loads of hay from Gaither for their horses. Billy was there to help with the last load after he got off work; seems like the bales are heavier than when you were younger!
Congratulations to Bryan and Erin Ramsey who celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on Sept. 7. They are happy parents of six daughters so their family business in Harrison (just off the square) is aptly named 6 Sisters Boutique!
Jamie Couch had fun helping with the Yamaha Motor Sports Rodeo which was Saturday at the Rodeo Arena in Harrison. He kept the arena graded and in top shape for a large crowd that attended.
Many airplanes were heard flying over Gaither Mountain this weekend; hopefully that meant that the Fly-In Benefit for Kendal Fowler was a huge success.
Avery Langley and I enjoyed a short visit at Country Mart. He still misses his mom a lot; Peggy Barton passed away not long ago and Avery shared her talent and love for growing flowers.
“Life is easy when you are up on the mountain and you’ve got peace like you’ve never known. Things can change when you’re down in the valley but don’t lose faith for you are never alone.”
More words from a favorite song by Lynda Randle.
