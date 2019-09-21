The Compton Community Association will have another big supper about 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Compton school. Anyone is invited to enjoyed grilled hamburgers and visit with everyone.
Funds which were donated for the last community supper have been used to paint two of the school buildings; CCA members have donated their labor for some big improvements already.
County Line Baptist Church family and lots of friends helped with a big surprise birthday celebration for Lavada Walker on Sunday after church services. Lavada was recognized for her 80th birthday and then completely and pleasantly surprised when Pastor Steve Emerson announced that the potluck lunch was in her honor. She was also happy that her brother, Charles Bell, was there.
Janet Hickman says they are well pleased to have a little blue heeler puppy that she has named Puffy. He was in a litter of nine puppies that Tim and Ann Edgmon raised at Compton.
Please remember Harvey Williams with your prayers for his health to improve.
Nikita Fletcher was happy to finish her first automotive course at NASCAR Tech and receive an award for being top student in her class. She was also presented a gold pin with the award.
There were several classy looking cars and trucks out and about last weekend; they had crushed around the from 49th Annual Antique Car Festival in Eureka Springs.
Leon and Barbara Borland will have their wedding anniversary on Sept. 26; they have celebrated being married for over 50 years.
Riner and Cleo Gibbons will celebrate another anniversary on Sept. 29 as they have done for over 60 years.
Congratulations to both couples who believe in staying married; they are good examples for younger couples.
There will be lots of motorcycles on the highways next weekend when thousands will travel from all directions to Fayetteville for the famous Bikes, Blues & BBQ shindig.
Late last Friday evening an accident was reported on Highway 103 which involved a deer and motorcycle. Please be careful and watch for both. Most of our motorcycle riders are not familiar with our roads and the deer are too familiar!
Several from the area enjoyed their 45th class reunion at the Oasis Grill in Harrison. Rick and Eva Brightwell, Jeff and Paulette Tech, Arlette Mathis and Susan Coble were in the Harrison High School class which graduated in 1974.
Happy birthday to Sally Villines; we hope her day was extra special on Sept. 14.
Life is easy when you’re up on the mountain.
