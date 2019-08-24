The Newton County Fairgrounds have been a busy place this week since it is fair time. Some of the activities are the Wood Motor Truck Pull, livestock shows, John Villines Bull Jam, mutton bustin’, rodeo and all the usual fair time festivities. The theme of this year’s fair parade is Country Pride - County Wide and the parade will start from the Jasper School at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Always good to see public recognition for deserving people. Such was the case with Mike and Karin Nabors. The Arkansas Times monthly publication for members of the Carroll Electric Corporation featured a well written article and pictures of Mike and Karin and Neighbor’s Mill in the August edition.
Young preachers celebrate birthdays, so Brother Billy Edgar will have his on Aug. 22; however he is old enough for his daughter, Hannah, to recently announce wedding plans. Happy birthday and congratulations to both.
The Newton County Farmers Market is open each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the County Extension office. The market location on Fridays is at the courthouse, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Lenora Plumlee has a new great-granddaughter. Madison Newboles was born on July 21. Her grandmother is Debra Long, also formerly of Compton.
A very pleasant surprise last week when my brother, Richard Conner came by for a short visit. He drove over from Bella Vista to take part in the annual Paige Slape Memorial Golf Tournament at Lead Hill. He gave me several blue birdhouses which he hand crafted. Being retired suits him just fine, but he enjoys staying busy too.
Nikita Fletcher has enjoyed her first week of classes at NASCAR Technical Institute in North Carolina. Only two students from Arkansas were accepted for enrollment at NASCAR.
Life is easy when you’re on the mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.