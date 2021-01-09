High school and college students will test their media production skills and talents in the first A-State Creative Media Competition, Friday, April 9.
The Creative Media Production program in the Arkansas State University School of Media and Journalism is organizing the event. High school students can submit entries online in a variety of media production categories to high school entries. College students can submit their entries at college entries. Michael Bowman, from ASU’s School of Media and Journalism extended a welcome for all area high school and college students to participate in the competition.
“We are excited to host this event that will allow students in high schools and universities to compete against one another and more importantly to showcase the talents of students,” said creative media production program coordinator Dr. Mary Jackson-Pitts. “We look forward to receiving submissions from across the region.”
The A-State Creative Media Competition will feature more than 14 categories in video and audio production, photography, online content production, graphic communication, video and audio talent. Students from high schools and colleges will compete in separate categories.
All students compete free of charge for first, second, third and honorable mention prizes. Following the competition, the awards ceremony will be streamed live on ASU-TV’s Facebook page.
The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 19 at 5 p.m.
The A-State creative media production program offers a number of degree opportunities in corporate media, graphic communication, sports media, (both face-to-face and online) and media ministry. Additionally, students can earn certificates in corporate media, graphic communication, sports production, and media ministry.
For further information, contact Dr. Michael Bowman at (870) 972-3070 or via email at mbowman@AState.edu. Follow A-State Creative Media Production on Facebook for updates on the competition.
