Colton Crow of Harrison completed his instrument rating at the Melbourne Municipal Airport on Jan. 5. He plans to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in Aviation – Commercial Pilot upon completion of this program.
“I am glad I passed this check ride, and I am excited about working towards my commercial license,” said Colton of his completion of his Instrument Rating. “From a young age I have always wanted to be a pilot and now I am a step closer to becoming an Airline pilot.”
“Colton has done an amazing job since he’s been at Ozarka, dedicating himself to obtain his dream of becoming a pilot,” said John Verser, Chief Flight Instructor. “Colton has worked really hard to achieve his instrument rating and will now begin his training to receive his commercial rating. We all look forward to seeing what Colton’s future holds.”
Upon completion of Ozarka's FAA approved Part 141 flight school, students have the opportunity to complete the multi-engine commercial training at Ozarka College. For more information about flight training or the aviation program, please visit fly.ozarka.edu or call John Catlett, Aviation Division Chair and Director at Ozarka College, at 870.368.7926.
