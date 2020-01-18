Countries and cultures from around the world were represented by the gifted and talented students at the Culture Fair held at Eagle Heights school. 3rd and 4th grade students worked to learn about their designated countries. The projects included research reports, maps and posters with facts about the countries. They proudly displayed their work in the cafeteria on Dec. 19. Students dressed in traditional clothing and even offered cuisine from the different countries. Flags from around the globe were on loan from the 1st Baptist Church. The community enjoyed the colorful displays and the efforts of the children were greatly appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.