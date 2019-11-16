The Harrison Colony Chapter, NSDAR, has promoted Americanism and the United States Flag at the last two meetings held in Sept. and Oct. Mrs. Suzy Kilgore, Chapter Regent, presided and called the meetings to order with the DAR Opening Ritual, the Preamble, a National Defense message and the reading of the President General’s message. Officer and committee reports were given. The Veteran’s Day activity was discussed and finalized with the members gathering cards and items to fit into the walker bags the members had sewn. They will be delivered to the local assisted living and nursing homes when visiting veterans on Nov. 9. The members were encouraged to attend the Welcoming Ceremony on Oct. 19 to honor the reopening of the National Guard Armory and the Veteran’s Day program on Nov. 11 at the Harrison Court Park. Members discussed the upcoming 50th Anniversary Tea. A motion was made and passed to gift a one-year subscription of the DAR Magazine, “American Spirit” to the Newton County Library.
Kathleen McMurrin introduced Mrs. Tatiana Walker, our guest at the Sept. program. Mrs. Walker spoke on her experiences in becoming a new citizen of the United States and on her naturalization process. Tatiana came to the United States from the Ukraine seven years ago to marry her husband. She is not one to sit still and enrolled in North Arkansas College to study graphic arts. She is currently employed in that field. One of our chapter members was Tatiana’s teacher in web design and told us of her naturalization event. We also honored Nikki Fenn, who came to the United States from England. She was unable to attend the meeting because of a prior commitment, however her husband sent photographs of her Naturalization Ceremony for us to view. Both women celebrated their naturalization at the Ft. Smith facility. Tatiana was presented a patriotic door wreath, a Constitution Packet and a tile U S. Flag bracelet.
Mrs. Linda Yacks, the speaker for the Oct. program, was presented by Sandra Hillier. Mrs. Hillier read a short story of Jesus Sanchez Cabral and how his loss of sight altered the life course of his son Randolph and wrote a new chapter in the history of America’s flag. Randolph created a tactile/Braille American flag to honor his father. These flags are produced in Wichita, Kan. and Randolph’s goal is to make one available to every blind/low vision person in this country. She also read the proclamation by Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson dedicating Oct. 15 as “White Cane Safety Day” to bring awareness to people without sight. Mrs. Yacks has been blind since birth. She grew up in Jefferson County, Colo. and was the first blind student to graduate from the Jefferson County Schools. She was employed by the Colo. Department of Energy for 15 years and the American Council of the Blind of Colorado for 5 years. In Colo., she met the love of her life and are shortly celebrating their 50th anniversary. They eventually moved to Harrison. She has a son and his family living here also. She is involved in the Lutheran Church Blind Mission Group in Harrison. Linda shared several technical assists she uses in her daily life and demonstrated the En-vision America Scriptalk for prescription identification. Linda was presented five of the Braille U. S. Flags to share with her fellow Mission members and a tile U. S. Flag bracelet.
For further information on membership in the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, please contact Mrs. Janice Duffy, Registrar, at rduffy@yellville.net or (870) 449-5538. If you desire more information on the Blind Mission Group, please contact Hillier at sph7084@cox.net or (870) 741-7936. She will be able to assist in contacting Mrs. Yacks.
