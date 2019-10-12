3-D technology helps catch more cancers at an early stage
Mercy Imaging Services – Berryville has begun offering 3-D mammography, which delivers more detailed images to help physicians catch breast cancers at the earliest stage, when they are most treatable.
“We are so excited to offer this elevated level of care,” said VonDa Moore, hospital administrator. “Now women will not have to travel elsewhere to get a more detailed mammogram. We can give women the convenience of having a 3-D mammogram here in Berryville.”
The 3-D scans are conducted in an identical manner to 2-D mammograms. The 3-D scans provide hundreds of images, allowing radiologists to see cross sections of breast tissue. They can zero in on an area of concern and look at it from numerous perspectives. This cuts the number of “false positives” by as much as 40 percent, saving women the anxiety brought on by diagnostic testing that ultimately reveals no cancer.
Women with dense breast tissue benefit the most from 3-D mammography, but it’s a more detailed test that benefits all women. Insurance covers 3-D mammography, so it’s performed at no extra cost.
Most clinicians advise that women begin breast cancer screening at age 40 and have a mammogram annually. Women with a family history of breast cancer should begin earlier, in consultation with their physician.
To schedule a 3-D mammogram, call Mercy Central Scheduling at (479) 338-2911. Mercy Imaging Services is located inside Mercy Hospital Berryville at 214 Carter St. in Berryville. For more information, go to Mercy Imaging Services on mercy.net
Mercy, named one of the top five large U.S. health systems from 2016 to 2019 by IBM Watson Health, serves millions annually. Mercy includes more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children’s, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, 45,000 co-workers and 2,400 Mercy Clinic physicians in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In addition, Mercy's IT division, Mercy Technology Services, supply chain organization, ROi, and Mercy Virtual commercially serve providers and patients in more than 20 states coast to coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.