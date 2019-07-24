The hungry lions gathered round,
as Daniel in the middle, soon was found
The governors and satraps laughed with glee,
assured that his doom would be
"Look at where his faith has taken him", was their taunt
But in the night, God, by prayer, Daniel sought
An Angel closed the lions' mouths,
and soon the enemies' plans, all went south!
-Jennifer Matlock/Diamond City
