Each year Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate Constitution Week. During this week, DAR encourages citizens to reflect on the Constitution and to be determined to be better informed and responsible citizens. Study the constitution, know your rights and what the Constitution says and does not say. It was written to protect every American from the abuse of power by the government.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, Renee Benson, Regent of Taneycomo Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution attended the Hollister City Council meeting and was presented a proclamation declaring Sept. 17 to Sept. 23 Constitution Week, by Hollister’s Mayor David Tate.
