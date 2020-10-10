The Harrison Colony Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Fellowship Bible Church outdoor pavilion. Plenty of space was available to properly adhere to COVID-19 seating restrictions. Present were 11 members, one guest and two members in application process.
This was the first in-person meeting the group had been able to have since February. New officers were installed.
Hillier announced the Grave Marker Ceremony for Ruth Jackson was tentatively scheduled for Oct. 18 at Maplewood Cemetery. She also announced the chapter had met an emergency request by the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks to furnish a crib and mattress to a homeless veteran family and their six month old baby. Information from the Board of Management meeting held on Saturday, Sept. 12, by Zoom was shared with the membership.
Vice Regent Laurie Cowling stated the yearbooks were ready, and she wants to distribute as many electronically as is possible. Chaplain Ana Darnell reported she had sent several sympathy cards over the summer to members and a birthday card to recognize the 100th birthday of Mrs. Crawford.
Constitution Week posters were being distributed to local schools to have for the Sept. 17-23 celebration. A display has been designed for the Boone County Library. In Marion County, Arvest and Anstaff Banks will recognize Constitution Week on their digital signs.
Service projects were discussed. The Arkansas State Regent’s project is Service Dogs of Distinction. A discussion was held as how our chapter could be of assistance. Hillier showed a paracord survival bracelet she had made as a possible project for veterans, policemen, firemen and EMT personnel. The projects will be further discussed during the October meeting.
