BRANSON, Mo. – The Dewey Short Visitor Center is now open for the season, Tuesday
through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located just south of Table Rock Dam on State Highway 165, the
visitor center offers several interactive displays, a 22-minute film about the purpose and construction of
the dam, and viewing decks overlooking Table Rock Lake and Dam. Picnic facilities and a 2.2 mile
asphalt surface trail are located on the visitor center grounds.
During March, the Dewey Short Visitor Center will celebrate National Women’s History Month.
Five women will be highlighted who have greatly contributed to the field of engineering and/or the U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers. Children of all ages can complete a scavenger hunt for a prize or do other
educational activities pertaining to women’s history.
Park rangers will provide short programs every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday beginning at
11 a.m. Come learn about the importance of Table Rock Lake and the benefits it provides to our great
nation.
From Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend the visitor center will be open seven days
a week, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Programs are subject to change or cancellation. Please call the day of to confirm programs are
occurring. The visitor center may be temporarily closed due to inclement weather.
