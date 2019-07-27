Hello Diamond City! We have had some really hot days this week. I hope you have all stayed cool this week. Please check on your neighbors during this time not make sure they are o.k.
The city has opened the community center during the days for people to cool down.
August 5 there will be a Rodeo at the Saddle Club in Lead Hill. Starts at 7p.m.
First Baptist church is having Vacation Bible School July 29-August 2 from 6-8p.m. Any questions call Joanna at 870-754-0939.
Saturday matinee will be held Friday July 26th from 2-4pm. Any questions call Shari Marshall at 870-456-2203.
***There is a community potluck dinner at the community center Saturday, July 27 at 7p.m. All are invited to come and have dinner and meet your neighbors. Any questions please call Sharlene Hudson.***
Please DO NOT forget Tiffany Renee Randol has Tuesday meals at her house every Tuesday. Veterans eat for free. Any questions please call her at 479-774-2324. If you need a ride let her know she will be happy to make arrangements for you. God Bless you Tiffany!!!!
If you ever have any news that you would like to have in the paper please feel free to call me at 479-259-3168 or email me at vlmcentire1967@gmail.com.
Please stay safe from the heat and hydrate well when you are outside.
Have a wonderful week!!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.