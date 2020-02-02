The Dinner of Hope was held Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Harrison Country Club, with featured guest Mike Masterson. The event was enjoyed by attendees and fundraising goals were met and exceeded. Funds raised at the dinner will be used to complete Building C, which will house a commercial kitchen, dining room and a larger laundry facility. The project, Hope Cottages Phase 2 Development, will begin on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend a short ceremony at 106. S. Hickory to celebrate.
The ground breaking ceremony for Phase 1 was held in February of 2018 to commence the beginning of renovations on buildings A, D and E.
Phase 2 of the project is made possible by
generous grants from The Ritter Foundation, Petromark/White Oak Station, Black Hills Energy and the Dinner of Hope Fundraiser.
The Hope Cottages will be holding training for volunteers taught by Shirley McCutcheon on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To RSVP for training please call (870) 204-5602.
Hope Cottages are a project of Harrison House of Hope. The facility provides temporary housing for homeless women and their dependent children, along with education and tools to become self sufficient members of society.
