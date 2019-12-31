When making your New Year’s resolutions for 2020, why not discover the artist within you. Whether you have an interest in painting, sketching, quilting or crafting, the Palette Art League offers classes of all types to help you explore your creative side.
A recognized 501C3 non-profit, the Palette Art League has been at the same location for more than 10 years, celebrating and sharing the arts within our community and beyond. Located right next door to the Dollar General on Highway 62 in Yellville, the Palette Art League is sporting a bright new red metal roof.
Whether you are an artist, wish to be an artist or just like to hang out with artists, there is a place for you at the Palette Art League. You are invited to become a member, check out the competitions that are available to artists throughout the year, volunteers are always welcome or if you just want to purchase that unique, one-of-a-kind gift for someone you love, the gallery is open every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit the website at http://paletteartleague.org or better yet, swing by for a visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.